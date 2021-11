Category: World Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 12:47 Hits: 2

Schoolchildren in large parts of France were ordered Monday to again wear face masks in class, less than a month after being allowed to remove them, as the country tries to tamp down a surge in Covid cases.

