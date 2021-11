Category: World Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 18:29 Hits: 5

LISBON (Reuters) - Portuguese police have clamped down on a crime ring that allegedly involved the country's U.N. peacekeepers in the Central African Republic (CAR) using military planes to smuggle gold, diamonds and drugs, authorities said on Monday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/09/gold-diamonds-and-drugs-portuguese-peacekeepers-suspected-of-smuggling