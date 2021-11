Category: World Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 15:34 Hits: 3

Progress roundup: Australia returns land to Indigenous residents, and in U.S. cities, aggregated data helps citizens curb urban blight and evictions.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Points-of-Progress/2021/1108/From-rainforest-to-row-houses-honoring-rights-to-home?icid=rss