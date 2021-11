Category: World Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 19:09 Hits: 7

In the Arctic, ice sheets and glaciers are shrinking, wildfires have broken out, and even a region called the Last Ice Area shows unexpected melting. As the Arctic continues to warm, a summer without sea ice could spell out danger for countries around the world.

