We Are Not Responsible : Youth Climate Activists Rally in Glasgow to Demand World Leaders Act Now

More than 100,000 people took to the streets of Glasgow this weekend in a pair of climate rallies outside the U.N. climate summit. The first protest was organized by Fridays for Future, an international movement of students which grew out of Greta Thunberg’s climate strike outside the Swedish parliament in 2018. We hear from climate activists Evelyn Acham, Mikaela Loach, Raki Ap, Helena Gualinga and Jon Bonifacio. In her address, Loach slammed the leaders of rich nations at COP26: “[They] steal our sacred words and use them to defend and uphold the oppressive systems of capitalism and white supremacy.” Gualina also spoke about the increasing violence against environmental defenders: “Behind every murder that happens in the Amazon, every killing that happens to a land defender, there is a company behind that, there is a government behind that, there is a name behind that.”

