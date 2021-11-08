The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Frontline Climate Activists Vanessa Nakate and Kathy Jetn̄il-Kijiner Urge Global Action in Glasgow

Saturday’s massive climate rally outside of the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow was led by Indigenous frontline activists. We hear from Kathy Jetn̄il-Kijiner, a poet and climate change activist from the Marshall Islands, and Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate. “We did nothing to contribute to this crisis, and we should not have to pay the consequences,” said Jetn̄il-Kijiner. “We will survive climate change. We refuse to leave. We refuse to go anywhere. And our sovereignty is not up for debate.”

