Iraqi PM Survives Assassination Attempt By Drone Bomb

Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 November 2021 12:17 Hits: 0

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi was unharmed in an assassination attempt carried out by a drone targeting his official residence on Sunday.

An unknown drone bomb hit al-Kadhimi's residency at dawn in the heavily fortified Green Zone in the center of the capital, but the prime minister escaped the attack unhurt.

"The prime minister did not suffer any harm and he is in good health… Iraqi security forces are taking all necessary measures toward the assassination attempt,” Iraqi Joint Operations Command said without giving further details.

"The rockets of treason will not shake the steadfastness and determination of our heroic security forces to preserve the security of the people and enforce the law," al-Kadhimi said and called for "calm and restraint from everyone for the sake of Iraq."

Breaking - #Iraq Heavy gunfire in the heavily fortified Green Zone

& reports of drone attack on the house of Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi !



Tension has risen after the October elex & more recently after clashes btw the police & protesters who support Iran-backed militias pic.twitter.com/PM346RW2Xh November 6, 2021

The attempted assassination followed protests against the results of last month's elections. Friday's protests turned into a clash later with the security forces outside the Green Zone, which houses some of the main government offices and foreign embassies.The clash left two protesters killed and dozens of protesters and security members wounded, according to official figures.

In the parliamentary elections on Oct. 10, the Sadrist Movement, led by prominent Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, took the lead with more than 70 seats, while the al-Fatah (Conquest) Coalition garnered 17 seats compared with 47 in the 2018 elections.

Political parties unsatisfied with the results said the elections were manipulated and that they would not accept the "fabricated results."

On this day in 2003, millions of people around the world marched against the U.S. invasion of Iraq. pic.twitter.com/wSAZa63dEn February 16, 2020

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Iraqi-PM-Survives-Assassination-Attempt-By-Drone-Bomb-20211107-0002.html