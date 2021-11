Category: World Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 08:26 Hits: 8

KOTA KINABALU: Just in case anyone needs reminding, it is illegal to consume or possess turtle eggs and any part of protected sea turtles in Sabah, says the state Wildlife Department. Read full story

