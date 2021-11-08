News Roundup: Ted Cruz picks a fight with a bird; Border Patrol 'shadow' unit covered up abuses

Category: World Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 03:00 Hits: 9

In the news today: A sitting U.S. senator is picking a fight with a Muppet because the Muppet tweeted about vaccinations and, apparently, that counts as "propaganda" to the toad-breathed kultureklowns who believe Trump secretly "won" an election he lost, books about racism are the real racism, and making the smallest concessions to public health during a pandemic that's killed 700,000 Americans counts as "socialism."

It's not Sesame Street that's breaking new ground here, though. It's Republicanism that's changed. Ted Cruz couldn't stand up to Donald Trump, so instead he's directing his impotent frustrations at an imaginary bird that teaches children how to read and express emotions 'n stuff.

