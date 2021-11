Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 20:25 Hits: 2

It was third time lucky for the South African author, who was also shortlisted in 2003 and 2010. His book "The Promise" was the overwhelming favorite for the prize.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/damon-galgut-wins-2021-booker-prize-for-fiction/a-59707014?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf