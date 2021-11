Category: World Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 11:39 Hits: 1

In the weeks since actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set, conjecture around the ongoing investigation has snowballed.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/alec-baldwin-speculation-around-tragic-shooting-mounts/a-59722385?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf