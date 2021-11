Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 November 2021 10:37 Hits: 1

A leading health expert and state leaders have said cities should reintroduce widely available free COVID testing as Germany struggles with a new surge in infections. DW has the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-calls-grow-for-free-covid-tests-in-germany/a-59745060?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf