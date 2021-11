Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 November 2021 16:25 Hits: 5

The residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi was hit in an apparent drone attack, Iraqi officials said. The military has described the strike as an assassination attempt.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/iraq-prime-minister-unhurt-after-assassination-attempt-by-drone/a-59744757?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf