Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 November 2021 16:59 Hits: 5

Novak Djokovic won a record-extending sixth Paris Masters title by avenging his U.S Open final defeat against Russian Daniil Medvedev with a 4-6 6-3 6-3 victory in Sunday's showpiece match.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tennis/20211107-djokovic-beats-medvedev-to-claim-record-sixth-paris-masters-title