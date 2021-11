Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 November 2021 15:15 Hits: 5

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland said on Sunday the British government appears ready to invoke emergency unilateral provisions in its Brexit deal governing Northern Ireland's trading arrangements, a move that would sour ties with Dublin, the EU and the United States. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/07/uk-seems-set-to-invoke-emergency-measures-on-nireland-trade---irish-minister