Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 November 2021 17:21 Hits: 5

ACCRA (Reuters) - West Africa's main political and economic bloc imposed sanctions on Sunday against Mali's transitional leaders after they informed the organisation they would not be able to hold elections in February as previously agreed. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/08/west-african-bloc-imposes-sanctions-on-mali-leaders-over-stalled-vote