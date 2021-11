Category: World Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 16:36 Hits: 1

This summer, Democratic lawmakers fled Texas in an attempt to prevent the passage of Senate Bill 1, but to no avail. Now, the Biden administration is suing the state over the same bill in an effort to overturn new voting restrictions.

