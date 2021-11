Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 15:35 Hits: 2

International organizations must manage a constant tension between the interests of their most powerful member states and those of the rest. Three factors – leadership, effective internal processes, and transparency – are crucial to managing these strains.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/three-ways-to-counter-undue-influence-in-multilateral-institutions-by-ngaire-woods-2021-11