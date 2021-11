Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 14:11 Hits: 2

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends booster shots for “high-risk workers,” it should not forget the undocumented immigrant workers whose safety was ignored as they were forced to work through last spring’s quarantine.

