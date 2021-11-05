Too Little, Too Late : Global South Activists Decry 2050 Net Zero Goal by Wealthy Nations

Category: World Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 12:39 Hits: 1

After nearly a week of speeches, negotiations and protests at the COP26 U.N. climate summit, we speak with Meena Raman, head of programs at Third World Network, who says developing countries need more time and resources to adapt to the climate crisis and end the use of fossil fuels. Without a just transition that addresses inequality, she says, many countries will continue to suffer from both poverty and environmental devastation. “When the rich world has not been able to phase out fossil fuels, … it’s really dubious to preach to the developing world that they have to get out of fossil fuels,” says Raman.

