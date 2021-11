Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021 20:45 Hits: 2

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has paid a brief visit to Republika Srpska, the majority entity in Bosnia-Herzegovina, to meet Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, whose separatist actions have fueled fears the multiethnic Balkan country could split.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/hungary-bosnia-republika-srpska/31549149.html