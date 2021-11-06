Adam Kinzinger mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Communist takeover' meltdown

Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021 17:35 Hits: 2

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) is pushing back against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-Ga.) criticism of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package she is describing as a "Communist takeover."

On Friday, November 5, thirteen House Republican lawmakers voted in favor of passing the critical infrastructure plan with nearly all of the Democratic lawmakers. The funding has been deemed a critical necessity for the repair of highways, bridges, public transportation, and water systems across the nation. But, Greene believes the bill is merely an example of communism, at best.

To voice her concerns, Greene took to Twitter early Saturday morning to criticize the bill and her fellow Republican lawmakers who supported it. "These are the 13 'Republicans' who handed over their voting cards to [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi to pass [President] Joe Biden's Communist takeover of America via so-called infrastructure," Greene tweeted.

Shortly after Greene's communist rant, Kinzinger hit back with mocking remarks. "Infrastructure=communism is a new one. Eisenhower's interstate system should be torn up or else the commies will be able to conveniently drive! Red Dawn in real life," Kinzinger tweeted.

The Republican lawmaker referred to former President Dwight D. Eisenhower's (R) highway act implemented for the "creation of the nation's modern highway system, which has led to untold economic benefits for the U.S. economy." Although Greene sees the bill as a communist ploy, funding for Eisenhower's highway act also received bipartisan support under the former president's Republican administration.

Per Bloomberg:

"More than a quarter of Biden's American Jobs Plan, about $621 billion, is designated for classic infrastructure basics: the repair and construction of bridges, roads, transit, rail, ports, and airline services. If its economic impact traces Eisenhower's highway act, it will be money well spent."

Kinzinger added, "Also I'm assuming that the "Republicans" being in quotes implies that if you don't believe in Jewish space lasers, and believe in roads, you aren't a real Republican."

According to Newsweek, Kinzinger's "space lasers" remark hints at a previous post that Greene shared prior to her position in public office. At the time, she "shared a conspiracy theory on Facebook that lasers from space funded by wealthy Jews could be the cause of California wildfires."

On Saturday, the Republican lawmaker referenced her remark again tweeting, "But toss funding for the Countering Jewish Space Laser (CJSP) program in there and she'd be a big yes."

Despite Greene's complaints, many Republican lawmakers also backed the bill. In fact, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) also expressed support for a bipartisan infrastructure bill.

"I was proud to support today's historic bipartisan infrastructure deal and prove that both sides of the political aisle can still come together around commonsense solutions," McConnell said in a statement at the time. "By promoting sensible, collaborative legislation, we have shown that the Senate still works as an institution."

