Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021 19:29 Hits: 9

The federal appeals court said it found "grave statutory and constitutional" issues with the rule requiring employees at big companies to be vaccinated against the coronavirus — or tested regularly.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-court-freezes-biden-s-covid-vaccine-mandate-for-companies/a-59743481?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf