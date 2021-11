Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 November 2021 05:57 Hits: 7

A drone laden with explosives targeted the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad early on Sunday in what the Iraqi military called an attempted assassination, but said Kadhimi escaped unhurt.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20211107-iraqi-pm-safe-after-drone-attack-on-his-home