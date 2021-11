Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 November 2021 06:19 Hits: 9

Second-half tries by debutant lock Thibaud Flament and hooker Peato Mauvaka and superb goalkicking by Melvyn Jaminet helped France to a 29-20 victory over a battling Argentina in a typically intense clash in the Stade de France on Saturday.

