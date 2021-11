Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 November 2021 05:39 Hits: 8

(Reuters) - Australia's largest city of Sydney will further ease social distancing curbs on Monday, a month after emerging from a coronavirus lockdwon that lasted nearly 100 days, as close to 90% of people have got both doses of vaccine, officials said. Read full story

