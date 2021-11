Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 15:40 Hits: 0

The Bundesliga's last unbeaten run of the season fell at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, but it was thanks to a 2-1 Bayern Munich win. Freiburg’s strong start faltered, but they are well placed to recover equilibrium.

