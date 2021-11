Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021 09:28 Hits: 0

Facebook is taking an English-first approach in tackling "extreme" online content, whistleblower Frances Haugen told DW. She warned that the current situation in Ethiopia shows how dire the consequences can be.

