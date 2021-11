Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021 14:01 Hits: 4

The fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic has sparked fresh calls for tougher measures for unvaccinated people to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed this winter. Germany this week saw a record daily caseload.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-german-health-chiefs-call-for-stricter-curbs/a-59740756?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf