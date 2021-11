Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021 16:26 Hits: 4

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is the latest in a row of tech insiders who have exposed wrongdoing in the industry. So far, their revelations have had limited legal impact. But change could be coming.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-era-of-tech-whistleblowing-is-here-%E2%80%AFbut-will-it-lead-to-lasting-change/a-59726084?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf