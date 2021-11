Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021 18:08 Hits: 4

The council's 15 member countries released the statement as Tigrayan rebels threatened to capture the capital, Addis Ababa, a year into the fighting. Twitter also has disabled the trends section on Ethiopia.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/un-security-council-calls-for-cease-fire-in-ethiopia/a-59742460?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf