Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021 06:45 Hits: 1

Four astronauts are scheduled to return to Earth from the International Space Station early Monday after spending more than six months in space, NASA announced.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211106-nasa-to-bring-back-astronauts-back-to-earth-next-week-after-6-month-voyage