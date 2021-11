Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021 03:49 Hits: 14

A majority of lawmakers voted to approve Biden's $1.2 trillion package — setting up the president to sign it into law. Political infighting among the Democrats, however, meant delays on Biden's social welfare bill.

