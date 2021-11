Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021 06:53 Hits: 16

A flight from Morroco to Turkey was diverted to the Mediterranean island due to a medical emergency, which turned out to be false. Twenty passengers fled the plane in an attempt to enter Spain illegally, police say.

