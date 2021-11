Category: World Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 21:21 Hits: 5

Austria said on Friday it is barring those not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from cafes, restaurants and hairdressers as infections approach the record set a year ago and the government struggles to convince holdouts to get the shot.

