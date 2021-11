Category: World Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 19:45 Hits: 6

The copy is so like da Vinci's original it is likely the artist had access to Leonardo's version, Artcurial said.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/11/5/mona-lisa-smile-copy-dating-back-to-1600-set-for-paris-auction