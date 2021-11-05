Project Veritas 'journalists' reportedly caught up in stolen Ashley Biden diary investigation

Category: World Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 22:30 Hits: 12

The scumbag crew over at right-wing private dirt machine Project Veritas is in the news again. The New York Times has an explosive report tying the Justice Department’s investigation into a burglary of President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley’s private journal with the muckraking, and frequently muck-fabricating, right-wing website. While not published by Project Veritas, the journal was published on a right-wing blog a couple of weeks before the November election in 2020.

According to the Times, the DOJ searched two locations in New York “at places linked to people who had worked with the group and its leader, James O’Keefe, according to two of the people briefed on the events.” One of the places searched was the New York City apartment of ”longtime Project Veritas operative and confidante of Mr. O’Keefe, Spencer Meads. The Times reports that after Meads did not answer the FBI’s loud knocking for 10 minutes, the door was forced open.

Ashley Biden, who was 39-years-old at the time of the release of her diary, had been able to stay out of the public eye in a way that Biden’s son Hunter had not. While the release of her journal, reportedly begun while she was in a rehabilitation center in Florida, did not make waves in the way that Hunter Biden’s laptop fiasco did, it was a real dirtbag thing to do. Unlike Hunter Biden, where there was at least meaningful mention of his Ukraine employment, Ashley Biden’s journal only seemed to expose the thoughts of a person dealing with issues of addiction and rehabilitation, with the frank—and mostly very private—thoughts, shames, and angers one has when dealing with difficult issues.

Project Veritas has said that while it had received this “whistleblower” diary, they decided “for ethical reasons,” to not publish—as they could not verify the authenticity of the journal at the time of publication. Considering that Project Veritas has yet to show a single ounce of ethics in anything they’ve ever been involved in, this is a hard-to-swallow statement. I wonder what they’re doing with all of their PPP money?

In a video that you can watch below, James O’Keefe does what all right-wing fraudsters do these days—blame the liberal persecution of patriots like James O’Keefe. Saying that he was putting himself at “great risk”* by making this statement: “I awoke to the news that apartments and homes of project veritas journalists or former journalists had been raided by FBI agents.”

“Journalists or former journalists?” Two people were “raided” by the FBI. It’s an either-or thing, James. O’Keefe proceeds to say that the subpoena asked him not to make this big public statement, but he did because he’s such a brave young lad.

O’Keefe goes on to say that after his group decided not to publish the diary, they tried to give it back to “an attorney representing Ms. Biden, but that attorney refused to authenticate it.” It’s interesting. You get a stolen thing and then say you can’t publish it unless you can verify that it was really stolen, and then you go to the people who were robbed and ask them to authenticate the theft so that you can publish it? That’s some super dirtbaggery right there. Of course, O’Keefe says that the federal government is only investigating his group because it’s Joe Biden’s daughter. However, it will be interesting to see if one of these “journalists or former journalists” is guilty of a crime.

As an aside, The New York Times reports that Flyover Media owns the company that owns the website publishing Ms. Biden’s journal pages. Flyover Media is registered to the same Wyoming address as Branch Six Consulting International. Branch Six is owned by Richard Seddon, a former British spy with ties to private security billionaire Erik Prince (Betsy DeVos’ brother). According to the Times:

Mr. O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas, was once the president of a company that later registered at the same address.

Right-wing Patrick Howley, who goes by the moniker of “reporter,” published a few pages of the journal, trying to imply that Joe Biden may have molested Ashley Biden. This is not an assertion that is written in the handful of published journal pages, mind you. Howley’s reporting consists of all the right-wing conspiracy-style partisan hackery you have come to expect from ultra-right-wing media outlets.

James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas has been dealing with the effects of Hurricane Ida, which submerged the group’s Westchester, New York, headquarters in September. But with powerful and wealthy friends like O’Keefe has, I’m sure he isn’t the one facing time. He probably knows where many of the bodies are buried

* Barf.

