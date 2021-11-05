The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Please Open Your Hearts : Kenyan Activist Elizabeth Wathuti Urges Leaders to Act on Climate Crisis

Category: World Hits: 4

Seg kenya

Youth activists are taking to the streets outside the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow to demand world leaders do more to avert a climate catastrophe. The protest is being organized by Fridays for Future, an international movement of students which grew out of Greta Thunberg’s climate strike outside the Swedish parliament in 2018. We hear from Elizabeth Wathuti of Kenya. “Over 2 million of my fellow Kenyans are facing climate-related starvation,” Wathuti said earlier this week. “The decisions you make here will determine whether the children will have food and water.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/11/5/please_open_your_hearts_kenyan_activist

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version