Published on Friday, 05 November 2021

Lawmakers in Azerbaijan have approved a mass amnesty bill to mark the first anniversary of a 44-day war with Armenian forces that ended with Baku's regaining control over parts of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven adjacent districts.

