The Lancet: Russian Vaccine Sputnik Light Boasts High Efficacy

The medical journal The Lancet published Wednesday a study by the Russian research center Gamaleya where it reports that the Sputnik Light vaccine has a high safety profile and induces a strong humoral and cellular immune response.

According to the publication, the immune response at the humoral and cellular level is elevated in both people who did not have antibodies (seronegative) and those who recovered from the disease (seropositive).

The research included 110 people and showed that Sputnik Light has a 70 percent efficacy against the Delta variant of the coronavirus within three months of administration. In the case of those under 60 years of age it exceeds 75 percent.

The drug can also be used as a booster dose, resulting in an immunization rate of more than 83 percent.

The validity of the Russian vaccine in preventing severe cases of the disease and hospitalizations is greater than 94 percent.

The Lancet highlighted that the side effects observed during the study were mild or moderate and no serious adverse events were detected.

This study was carried out with the collaboration of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

