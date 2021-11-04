Iran Says Nuclear Talks with World Powers To Resume on Nov. 29

Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 01:02 Hits: 2

"We agreed to start the negotiations aiming at removal of unlawful & inhumane sanctions on 29 November in Vienna," Ali Bagheri Kani wrote in a tweet later confirmed by the U.S. and EU in respective statements.

Tehran and six countries have already started to discuss ways to salvage the nuclear pact in April, which has eroded since 2018 when then-U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from it and reimposed sanctions on Iran, leading Tehran to breach mandated limits on uranium enrichment in 2019.

Negotiations have been on hold since the June election of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who is expected to take a tougher approach when they resume in Vienna.

The six rounds of talks held so far have been indirect, with mostly European diplomats shuttling between U.S. and Iranian officials.

According to U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price, the United States hopes Tehran returns in good faith and is ready to negotiate, saying that Washington hoped they would resume where they adjourned in June.

"We believe it remains possible to quickly reach and implement an understanding on a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA by closing the relatively small number of issues that remained outstanding at the end of June," Price told a news briefing.

"We believe that if the Iranians are serious, we can manage to do that in relatively short order. (However)... this window of opportunity will not be open forever, especially if Iran continues to take provocative nuclear steps," Price alleged.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) requires Iran to take steps to restrict its civil nuclear program in return for the lifting of U.S. and EU sanctions.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran's Supreme National Security Council suggested negotiations to revive the deal would fail unless U.S. President Joe Biden could guarantee that Washington would not again leave the pact.

