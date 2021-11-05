The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Hong Kong activists create digital rendering of the ‘Pillar of Shame’ to save it from authorities

Hong Kong activists create digital rendering of the ‘Pillar of Shame’ to save it from authorities For the past 24 years, the Pillar of Shame has stood in the entryway of Hong Kong University as a memorial to the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre. However, that’s about to change as the university just announced its imminent removal. In response, several pro-democracy activists have mobilised to create a digital 3D archive of the piece, one of the city’s last pro-democracy symbols. 

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20211105-hong-kong-3d-rendering-pillar-of-shame-tiananmen

