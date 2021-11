Category: World Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 14:47 Hits: 8

GLASGOW (Reuters) - Current high levels of inequality are a threat to democracy, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore said on Friday in a speech to the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/05/hyper-inequality-is-a-threat-to-democracy-and-market-economics---al-gore