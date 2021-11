Category: World Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 14:48 Hits: 9

(Reuters) - The U.S. embassy in Addis Ababa advised all U.S. citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible, a statement on their website said on Friday, after an alliance of anti-government forces threatened to march on the capital city. Read full story

