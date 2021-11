Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 20:19 Hits: 3

The United States has announced a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of any individual holding a “key leadership” position in DarkSide, a cybercrime group believed to be tied to Russia.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ransomware-darkside-reward-cybercrime/31546367.html