MAGA rioter sentenced to prison — after bragging she wouldn't go be because she's blonde

The notorious Dallas-area realtor who flew to Washington, D.C., on a private plane for the January 6th "Stop the Steal" rally was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper sentenced Jenna Ryan to 60 days in prison, the HuffPost reported Thursday.

"I don't think you could have missed the fact that this was no peaceful protest," Cooper said. "You were a cheerleader, you cheered it on."

In addition to cheering on the rioters, Ryan also reportedly pitched her real estate company.

Prosecutors say Ryan posted a video of herself pledging to storm the Capitol.

"We are going to f*cking go in here," Ryan said. "Life or death, it doesn't matter. Here we go."

Prosecutors argued for jail time, citing her boast on Twitter that she would not go to jail.

"Definitely not going to jail. Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I'm not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong," she argued in March.

The comments were made while she was complaining about the "good-old-boys club in the conservative alt news."

I should be supported by alt right media outlets, however, I am being left to the vultures of the Left. It's pretty sad that Infowars or The Gateway Pundit has totally avoided my story, while every MSM outlet on the planet is asking for a statement. Quite obvious glass ceiling. 1616731547





Definitely not going to jail. Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I'm not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong 1616766192

