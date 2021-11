Category: World Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 09:21 Hits: 6

A citizen journalist jailed for her coverage of China’s initial response to Covid in Wuhan is close to death after going on hunger strike, her family said, prompting renewed calls from rights groups for her immediate release.

