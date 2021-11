Category: World Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 09:33 Hits: 7

French lawmakers on Friday approved the continued use of the country’s health pass – a paper or digital certificate that shows a person has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, or has recently tested negative for or recovered from the disease – as a requirement for entrance to certain public spaces until July 31, 2022.

