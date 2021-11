Category: World Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 07:59 Hits: 12

Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid split up in 1982 and, for years, vowed they would not make music together again. The comeback includes a new concert tour, featuring digital avatars of the four band members.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/abba-voyage-release-marks-first-album-in-40-years/a-59728176?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf