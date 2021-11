Category: World Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 07:36 Hits: 13

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Nine anti-government factions in Ethiopia will form an alliance on Friday, two of the groups named in an announcement seen by Reuters said, as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed with rebel forces advancing toward the capital. Read full story

